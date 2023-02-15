Woman, 51, shot, killed at school is St Kitts 4th homicide

The latest person to be killed in St. Kitts and Nevis is a 51-year-old woman.

Police reports say that Dahlia Hanley was working as a security guard at the Irish Town Primary School around 4:10 p.m. when she was attacked and shot multiple times.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force said that officers who were on patrol in the area responded right away and chased after some suspects, who were then caught.

“Evidence-valuable items were also found,” the police force said.

The police thanked the public for helping them with their response and told Hanley’s family that they were sorry for their loss.

Police said, “You can be sure that the people who did these horrible things will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

Four people have been killed on St. Kitts and Nevis so far in 2023.