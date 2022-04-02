Woman beaten, slammed on the ground in Barrouallie

St Vincent Times understands that police arrested a Barrouallie man on Friday night for assaulting a woman from Campden Park.

According to the information obtained, the woman was beaten about her body and then slammed to the ground.

St Vincent Times understands that the woman sustained injuries from the altercation.

This publication was also told that the woman’s dress was torn in the process.

The incident, according to information, occurred in Barrouallie sometime after 11 pm on Friday (1 April 2022).