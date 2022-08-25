The body of an unidentified female was discovered on the northern half of the runway of the old E.T Joshua airport on Thursday morning.

Police were called after a jogger noticed a female lying motionless on the runway next to a container. Several containers and trailer beds are currently stored on the northern half of the runway.

According to reports, the unidentified female is reportedly from Pole Yard. Pole Yard is a squatter settlement located east of the runway.

Since it was decommissioned in 2017, the runway is mainly used by joggers and walkers.

A police investigation is now underway into the discovery.