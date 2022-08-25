ECTEL Vacancy Ad
Thursday, August 25
Body of woman found on runway of old airport

The body of an unidentified female was discovered on the northern half of the runway of the old E.T Joshua airport on Thursday morning.

Police were called after a jogger noticed a female lying motionless on the runway next to a container. Several containers and trailer beds are currently stored on the northern half of the runway.

According to reports, the unidentified female is reportedly from Pole Yard. Pole Yard is a squatter settlement located east of the runway.

Since it was decommissioned in 2017, the runway is mainly used by joggers and walkers.

A police investigation is now underway into the discovery.

 

