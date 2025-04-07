Woman charged with Stealing Over $27k from National Lotteries Authority

Dorsethire Hill/ Sandy Bay resident charged for theft

On April 4, 2025, police arrested and charged Mary Ann Nero, a 33-year-old resident of Dorsethire Hill/ Sandy Bay, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole Twenty-seven thousand, Nine Hundred and Fifteen Dollars ($27,915.00) ECC in cash; the property of the National Lotteries Authority.

The offence was committed in Arnos Vale between 6:00 a.m. on March 1, 2025 and 4:00 p.m. on March 25, 2025.

Nero appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on April 7, 2025, to answer the charge and pleaded not guilty to the offence. She was ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Mondays and Thursdays between 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. The matter was adjourned to December 1, 2025, for trial.