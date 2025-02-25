Woman Charged with Theft of ‘Chicken Salami’ from PeppaKorn Supermarket

On February 22, 2025, police arrested and charged Sharon Grant, a 57-year-old self-employed resident of Ottley Hall, with the offence of theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole two (2) tins of Roberts Danish Cooked Chicken Salami, valued at $61.02 ECC, from PeppaKorn Supermarket.

The offence was committed in Kingstown on February 22, 2025.

Grant appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on February 24, 2025 and pleaded not guilty to the charge. Her station bail continues and the matter was adjourned to October 13, 2025.