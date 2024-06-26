Woman charged with using expletives at Stubbs Police station

Police Arrest and Charge Carapan Woman with Indecent Language and Resisting Arrest

On June 22, 2024, Police arrested and charged Claudia Natasha James, a 46-year-old domestic worker of Carapan, with the offences of Indecent Language and Resisting Arrest.

James is accused of making use of indecent language, specifically stating “Man (expletive) you, (expletive) all ah you,” in a public place, namely the Stubbs Police Station yard.

Shortly thereafter, on the same date, James was also charged with resisting the lawful arrest of a Police Officer who was acting in the due execution of their duty on the Diamond Public Road.

James was granted station bail in the sum of $1000.00 ECC with one

surety. She is to appear before the Calliaqua Magistrates Court on June 26,2024 to answer the charge.