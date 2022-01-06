Woman Shot In Port Elizabeth, Bequia

A woman was shot on the Grenadine island of Bequia on Thursday night (6 January 2022). She has been identified as Kathel Ollivierre.

Sources told St Vincent Times that Ollivierre was on her way to the bank to deposit money from a business establishment that she operates in Port Elizabeth when she was shot.

Ollivierre, according to sources, was shot twice. It is not clear if the perpetrator made off with any money.

Ollivierre was taken to the Port Elizabeth hospital and was expected to be transported to Kingstown for further medical attention on Thursday night.

A man is now in custody as police on the island moved swiftly to apprehend him after he was identified by Ollivierre.

Port Elizabeth (often referred to as The Harbour) is the island’s capital and the centre-point of Bequia.

Bequia is the largest grenadine island located nine miles south of Kingstown.