$50K in Grants Support Climate Justice, Gender Equality in SVG

2 Women-led Organisations Awarded $50,000 USD for climate justice in St Vincent (SVG)

The Caribbean Feminist Climate Justice Movement (CFCJM), in partnership with the Global Fund for Women, has awarded grants, totalling fifty thousand dollars (USD 50,000) in funding to locally based grassroots organisations: We are Mayreau Inc and Next Level Inc. These historic grants will finance grassroots initiatives in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines that address the critical intersection of climate action and gender justice.

The selected grantee partners are among twenty-two (22) grassroots organisations from ten countries across the Caribbean, working at the intersection of feminist organizing and climate justice. The women-led groups work on tackling the pressing challenges posed by climate change to marginalised groups, including women and gender diverse people, Indigenous and rural communities and people of African and Indian descent. Twenty-two organisations from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, The Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago were successful in accessing grants based on for their innovative approaches to advancing climate resilience, gender equality, and social justice.

The Global Fund for Women is a key champion for the movement in the Caribbean, providing generous financial support while also building capacity and fostering connections to ensure the continued growth and success of the CFCJM.

Ayesha Constable, Technical Director for Climate Justice at the Global Fund for Women (GFW) said: “The activists that are part of the movement, most of whom are women and girls, live in the communities besieged by climate change and best understand the needs of those most at risk. As women, historical and current drivers of gender inequality perpetuate the injustices they are subjected to -which are exacerbated by the climate crisis. This underscores the importance of their (women’s) leadership in responses which are rooted in justice, equity, and access for all; that challenges the systems that drive the climate crisis; and that engenders innovative approaches to knowledge building, adaptation, mitigation, and collective action.”

A Collective Investment in Climate Resilience

Each organisation received USD $25,000 to support projects championing climate justice at the intersection of food security, economic justice and gender justice. This funding is part of CFCJM’s broader goal to facilitate accessible, sustainable and flexible funding for Caribbean feminist organisations which traditionally experience financing challenges and promote feminist climate justice, ensuring that vulnerable communities across the Caribbean are equipped to combat the impacts of climate change.

Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Technical Advisor of the CFCJM, stated: “It is our intention to support the growth of a feminist climate justice movement in the region. One based on access to flexible financing. One premised on trust-based philanthropy and one which supports the efforts of grassroots organizations.”

Ms. Constable further elaborated on the Global Fund for Women’s rationale for supporting the Caribbean Feminist Climate Justice Movement through the provision of grant funding: “While GFW contributes to the financial resources needed to build more resilient communities, it is grassroots organizations’ labour, knowledge and; social and political capital that enables the transformation. This approach is at the core of our efforts towards intersectionality, trust-based partnerships, and power-sharing for more just climate action. We are privileged to work with and learn from these actors.”

Country Lead and Advisory Committee member of CFCJM, Aria Laidlow-Ferdinand also shared: “Climate justice and gender equity in the regional and further SVG is highly underfunded. These grants provide opportunities to propel this very important work and movement which is integral to building resilience. Aligning resources at the grassroots level and with the work needed for us to adapt to our new normal is paramount.”

Champions of Climate Action in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The funded projects spearheaded by We Are Mayreau Inc and Next Level Inc underscore the critical work being undertaken by women-led organizations in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Speaking on the impact of this funding:

Marion Isaacs, President of We Are Mayreau Inc said: “We Are Mayreau Inc has been pioneering movements in climate action with a specific focus on coral reef restoration and ecological farming as we roll out a ridge to reef approach to marine conservation and restoration within the Southern Grenadines. This grant will allow us to work alongside female strategic consultants and other female experts as we invite their voice and guidance, in an effort to move us towards financial sustainability.

Ms Isaacs also added: “Our social enterprise- Reef Life will see the development of its website (with e-commerce capacity), the development of tours and experiences around our projects, and the coaching/mentorship of other female entrepreneurs, belonging to the community of Mayreau. All this in an effort to increase female participation and representation in the areas of environmental stewardship.”

Similarly, Sanya Compton of Next Level Inc shared: “Next Level Inc., established just under 2 years ago (June 24, 2022) has been dedicated to women’s upliftment and empowerment through women entrepreneurship. The funding received from the Global Women’s Fund will assist immensely with facilitating the work we have started on better understanding, supporting and documenting women environmental entrepreneurs and stewards. Among the key focus areas that our work will cover includes – supporting the engagement of women in resource management and capacity building for addressing vulnerabilities to environmental perturbations (e.g. climate change and variability, natural disasters).”

The Caribbean Feminist Climate Justice Movement continues its mission to reimagine philanthropy, center community voices, and mobilize feminist climate solutions that are inclusive, equitable, and sustainable.