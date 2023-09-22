A worker who was injured on the job at the Kingstown Port Project (St. Vincent) on Friday afternoon is expected to be back on the job by Monday after suffering minor injuries.

On Friday afternoon, project manager Lenski Douglas told the St. Vincent Times that an accident involving a rigger occurred around 4.30 p.m. A rigger is a person who works with hoisting tackle, cranes, scaffolding, etc.

”During the process of lifting a piece of equipment, a section tipped over, and it impacted the lower right leg of one of the riggers. This resulted in a cut to the leg. The rigger was taken to the hospital, and he’s in good condition”.

“There are no broken bones, and he only needs a few stitches. We have been told he should be discharged later this evening”, Douglas said.

Douglas stated that they will conduct the necessary accident investigation in partnership with the contractor in order to determine the root cause and prevent similar events in the future.

“We will conduct the necessary accident investigation.” This is the first incidence in around 54-55 days. We are happy that the impact on the individual is not severe. With that being said, we anticipate that the worker should be back out by Monday, and we are wishing him a speedy recovery”, Douglas said.

The $620 million port redevelopment project comes on the heels of the construction of Argyle Airport in 2017. This is the southern Caribbean island’s second-largest capital project.

Aecon Group Inc. was granted a contract of $170 million to build the renovated port.