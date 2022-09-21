World Creole Music Festival is complemented by new fringe events

There are multiple events that occur prior to the staging of the World Creole Music Festival on October 28-30, 2022. These fringe events encourage visitors to experience Dominica’s independence season and the various entertainment and cultural attractions of the island.

“There are more fetes than days,” stated Festivals & Events Manager (Ag.) Samantha Letang, during the recent World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) press conference held on September 14th at the Dominica Festivals Committee. This statement aptly describes the lively independence season which awaits entertainment lovers from across the globe. This year’s fringe events include 22 enticing events to complement the annual festival.

Some events include Nirvana (@Hysteria Mas), a cooler fete, to be held on Saturday, October 1st from 5PM at the Old Mill Cultural Center. Rize & Whine (@Infinite Ent. 767) will be held on Sunday, October 23rd from 3AM at the Botanic Gardens. Sundown (@InCognito Experience), the World Creole Music Festival weekend starter, will be held on Thursday, October 27th from 5PM at Zaman Park in Belfast. Additionally, the official calendar of activities for Dominica’s independence celebrations will be launched by the Ministry of Culture on September 24th, 2022. The calendar normally includes cultural events such as Flag Day, Jounen Kweyol (Creole Day), and the National Cultural Gala. Stay tuned for information on additional events!

Regular season tickets are available at the special price of EC$300 until September 30th and can be purchased at Depex Color Lab in Roseau, or Bull’s Eye Pharmacy in Roseau or Portsmouth. Season tickets are also available at the weekly hotspots.

Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) extends special gratitude to this year’s World Creole Music Festival sponsors which include headline sponsor Digicel; silver sponsors Tropical Shipping and Coulibri Ridge; bronze sponsor and premier banking partner National Bank of Dominica; corporate sponsors Tranquility Beach, Belfast Estate–Kubuli, and Josephine Gabriel & Co. Ltd.; and business sponsors Wandy’s, The Nook, Pirates Ltd., and Carib. DDA wishes to thank the regional and local media for steadily promoting the World Creole Music Festival in its territories. These include corporate sponsors Q95 (WICE FM) and WAVE St. Lucia; business sponsors ABS in Antigua, Hott 93/ GEM Radio in Trinidad, and Phillipsburg in St. Maarten; and bronze sponsor RCI in Guadeloupe and Martinique. Special mention is made to partners CNC3, Trinidad Express, The Sun, The Chronicle, Kairi FM, DOWASCO, DOMLEC, and DBS Radio.