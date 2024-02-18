World Pediatric Project Brings Specialist Medical Care to St Vincent

A double team from the World Paediatric Project (“WPP”) recently visited the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (“MCMH”) in St. Vincent.

The WPP Ophthalmology and Plastic Surgery (Reconstructive) teams, both of which held clinics at MCMH on Sunday, February 11, 2024, were the two teams that arrived.

Despite having a reduced team size in comparison to other teams, they evaluated a considerable number of children from both the local and regional areas.

The ophthalmology team evaluated a cohort of 57 patients, all of whom presented with diverse ocular conditions that impeded or hindered the visual capabilities of children. Nineteen operations were slated to be performed from Monday, the 12th, to Friday, the 16th, 2024.

Cheratoconus, cataracts, and strabismus, colloquially referred to as “crossed eyes,” were among the conditions that were identified. Local patients comprised 52 in total, with two each from Barbados, Dominica, and Grenada.

Twenty-four were local patients, including one each from Grenada, Dominica, and St. Lucia.

WPP would like to extend sincere appreciation to The Mustique Charitable Foundation for their generous sponsorship of both teams. Without their support, the missions would have been unattainable. The assistance that the children are provided with at this moment will yield favourable consequences in the future.

Those who wish to contribute to WPP’s efforts may do so by contacting the local office at (784) 451-2989. Ensuring that no child is left behind, WPP continues to prioritise the medical requirements of our children and improve the lives of their families.