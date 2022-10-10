World Travel Awards selects Fantasea Tours as SVG leading tour operator

Fantasea Tours copped the top spot at the World Travel Awards as the leading tour operator in St Vincent and the Grenadines for 2022.

The following nominees (listed alphabetically) were nominated for St. Vincent & the Grenadines’ Leading Tour Operator 2022, along with Fantasea.

Detention Tours

Sailor’s Wilderness Tours

Siteseeing with Cass

Topdawg Taxi and Tours

This is the second year that Fantasea Tours is taking the top spot as the leading tour operator in SVG.

Fantasea Tours was established in the year 1993. It is locally owned and managed by Kim and Earl Halbich. When the business started, the company had one boat “Small Talk” a 26 ft Cigarette with Captain Earl taking care of the tours and Kim managing the office.

Over the years the business has developed and expanded and is now fully staffed with four boats, ‘Speculation’ a 28ft Bowen, ‘Just Add Water a 38 ft Bowen, ’Get Wet’ a 42ft custom-built snorkel/dive boat and our 60ft Party Power Cat ‘My Fantasy.

St Vincent & the Grenadines’ Leading Boutique Hotel 2022 went to Soho Beach House Canouan while the Mandarin Oriental, Canouan was selected as St Vincent & the Grenadines’ Leading Resort 2022.