In a significant medical outreach, World Pediatrics hosted a dual clinic at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), offering specialized care to children with neurological and craniofacial conditions. The clinics attracted patients from across the region, including St. Lucia, Antigua, Dominica, and Grenada, underscoring the event’s vital impact.

Led by renowned experts Dr. Gary Tye, Pediatric Neurosurgeon, and Dr. Jennifer Rhodes, Pediatric Plastic and Craniofacial Surgeon, the teams provided comprehensive assessments and scheduled critical surgeries. Dr. Tye’s neurosurgery team evaluated 46 children, planning seven surgeries over three days, while Dr. Rhodes’ craniofacial team assessed 21 children and scheduled eight surgeries in the same timeframe.

The visiting medical team comprised:

Dr. Jay Shapiro: Pediatric Anesthesiologist

Dr. Amy Luke: Pediatric Anesthesiology Resident

Dr. Dean Leonard: Pediatric Neurosurgery Resident

Dr. Annabel Baek: Pediatric Craniofacial Resident

JoAnn Tillet: Circulating/Recovery Room Nurse

Molly Jones: OR Nurse

Joanne Pollard: OR Nurse

Miranda Davis: World Pediatrics Representative

Local expertise was provided by Dr. Jasmine Davy-Ellis, Pediatric General Surgeon, and the dedicated OR and staff nurses at MCMH.

The clinic not only facilitated immediate surgical interventions but also fostered long-term medical relationships, as highlighted by the enthusiasm of both teams in meeting returning and new patients. Mr. Sigmund Wiggins, Program Director of World Pediatrics SVG, lauded the turnout and urged parents to seek help for children with similar conditions.

The success of this initiative was made possible by the generous support of The Maria Holder Memorial Trust. Their contribution was instrumental in transforming the lives of children facing critical health challenges. The gratitude of families and medical staff was palpable, reflecting the profound impact of such support.

World Pediatrics remains steadfast in its mission to prioritize the health and well-being of children, ensuring that no child is left behind. Supporters and interested parties are encouraged to contact the local office at 784-451-2989 or visit www.worldpediatricproject.org to follow their life-changing work.