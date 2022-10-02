WPP completes regional staff workshop and retreat in St Vincent

Here in SVG, World Pediatric Project (WPP) successfully completed its first regional strategic planning and team-building workshop. At the workshop, the CEO, Vafa Akhavan, a member of the Board of Directors, Tom Bond, all of the regional country representatives, and other US and local staff members were present.

Ms Laferne Fraser of Up Psycle facilitated the team building and stress management sessions. In addition, Mrs RaeDawne Howard-John of Free Spirit SVG led a yoga and meditation session.

Currently, the SVG Ministry of Health recognizes and celebrates Caribbean Wellness month in September. Caribbean staff participated in the workshop to facilitate training and empowerment.

As WPP strives to continuously improve the quality of care and service provided to our families throughout the Caribbean, Lauren McIntosh-Shallow, Executive Director for the Caribbean, said training across the board was essential.

The workshop was held at the Young Island Resorts from September 5th to 10th 2022. Transition and strategic planning for the next three years, database training, team building, and overall wellness were all on the agenda.

WPP’s local office can be reached at (784) 451-2989.

Source : Press Release