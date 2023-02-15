WPP conducts dual mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The World Pediatric Project continues its work on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

WPP says that their latest work in SVG included a double mission: ophthalmology and plastic surgery.

The mission sponsored by the Maria Holder Memorial Trust saw a total of 79 children in the clinic on Sunday, with 32 more scheduled for surgery throughout this week.

Clinic day resulted in the Ophthalmology team assessing 45 children with 17 scheduled surgeries throughout the week while the Plastic Surgery team saw 34 children with 15 scheduled for surgery. Of the total number of children seen, there were 5 regional patients, 2 from St. Lucia and 3 from St. Kitts.

World Pediatric Project Ledger as well as support from the MCMH staff and nurses. Dr. Blanchet said “It was a bit disappointing not being able to see the children but this is something I’ve been doing for years and I am happy to be back on the ground doing what I love.”

The next upcoming WPP team will be Physical Therapy slated for April 16th — 22″ 2023. Individuals interested in supporting the work of WPP can contact the local office at 784-451-2989.

WPP’s regional Eastern Caribbean hub is in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Since 2002, this hub has been coordinating programs and services for children and health partners across the whole region.

In close partnership with the Ministry of Health, WPP has developed a pediatric surgical center of excellence on the island, with a dedicated pediatric operating theater opening in 2017 to provide the most advanced surgical care possible to the region’s children.

Medical services provided since 2001 amount to USD $29,450,000.