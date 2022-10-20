WPP urology team runs successful clinic in SVG

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, a World Pediatric Project (WPP) urology team from St. Louis, Missouri, USA successfully completed a clinic in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. After evaluating 31 youngsters in the clinic, 15 surgeries were scheduled for this week. The origins of ten of the patients include Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, and Dominica.

Dr. Douglas Coplen, a paediatric urologist and WPP volunteer, was ecstatic to return after nearly two years to observe how things have developed in spite of COVID-19. During COVID-19, they were able to evaluate and give technical support for some children via telemedicine, remotely aiding via Zoom and other online platforms. Nonetheless, Dr. Coplen and the rest of the staff are pleased to be returning to face-to-face evaluations, providing critical care, and getting to know the families.

This year, Dr. Coplen is joined by Joanna Thomeczek, a WPP volunteer and theatre nurse, and Dr. Tom Bohannon, an anesthesiologist. Dr. Coplen urges parents of children with urological issues to seek attention and support as soon as possible because it is crucial for the child’s development and well-being.

In addition, Dr. Jasmine Ellis-Davy, a WPP local medical professional, was able to assist in both clinic and surgery, as well as get the families processed and situated as efficiently as possible. Families have expressed gratitude to WPP for the care and treatment they have received, and they have urged WPP to continue supporting additional children in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the surrounding area.

The upper extremities mission, led by Drs. Chuck Goldfarb and Lindley Wall, is the next team slated to arrive on the island. It will occur between November 5 and November 15, 2022.