XTA-C the Band unveils debut single “Alive (Feel It)” for Vincy Mas 2024

13th June 2024 – XTA-C The Band is elated to announce their first official release for Vincy Mas 2024, entitled “Alive (Feel It).” The young and vibrant band comprises the following members:

Tyrique “DFusion” Thomas – CEO/Leader/Keyboardist/Vocalist

Theophilus (Theo) Young – Guitarist

Uthan Tyrese Mc Intosh – Bassist

Angelina “Ange_Lina” Questelles – Lead Vocalist

Samuel “Sammy” Francis – Drummer

Each musician played an integral role in the production of the track, adding their signature “feel” to the live recording. XTA-C The Band was officially launched and registered in early 2024, having come onto the scene in late 2023 as one of the most versatile bands in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Besides covering globally recognized popular tracks, the band aims to produce and create authentic music that transcends local and regional borders.

“Alive (Feel It)” was written by band members Tyrique “DFusion” Thomas and Angelina “Ange_Lina” Questelles. When asked about the inspiration for the lyrics, Tyrique “DFusion” Thomas stated, “Band music has depleted over the years and it needs to be revived. The rhythm, beat, and melody of a live band track hits your soul like no other, hence the song lyrics, ‘I FEEL ALIVEEEE, WHEN THE RHYTHM HITTING MA SOULLLLLL!!!!’”

Angelina “Ange_Lina” Questelles added, “I wanted to highlight the elements of music that attract and resonate with people – all the things that I love and that make it feel good. That’s the instrumentation (drums, keys, guitars, bass) and the melody. As it’s XTA-C The Band’s first release, I also wanted to introduce our band’s structure to the public. What was really fun about the verse

is that it does both things because our family of five actually consists of a bassist, guitarist, pianist/keyboardist, drummer, and vocalists, so I think it works really well.”

XTA-C The Band has been inspired by local bands like Touch, Resurrection, X-A-Dus, Black Sand, and local musicians Rasum, Johnny Rebel, Poorsah, and Maddzart to continue pushing the boundaries of Vincentian music. They also wish to thank everyone who has been following and supporting the growth of the band.