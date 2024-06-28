New Food Terminal Agreement to Provide Stable Prices

With the challenges of food security, climate change and an increasing food import bill among others facing the Caribbean, there is the need for further development of the Regional Agriculture Industry. The need for fostering bi-lateral trade between our islands is imperative.

One of the key targeted activities by St Vincent and the Grenadines to address these issues is the development of Regional and International markets which would focus on enhancing the marketability and distribution of products from St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The purpose of this MOU would establish the terms and conditions for the establishment and operationalization of a St Vincent and the Grenadines (OECS) Food Terminal in Trinidad and Tobago.

Responsibilities of Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour (Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines): To establish an ecosystem for the private sector exporters to operate, market and distribute products (perishable and value added) originating from St Vincent and the Grenadines into the Trinidad and Tobago market.

This venture would provide the additional benefits to the domestic Trinidad and Tobago market such as stable prices, enhanced quality standards, employment and consistent supply of products.

Responsibilities of Naipaul Sukdeo Supermarkets Limited trading as Xtra Foods Trinidad and Tobago: To provide support in the establishment of the Trinidad and Tobago food terminal.

The main objective is to secure better prices for the farmers of SVG to ensure sustainable production and good quality food for consumers at a fair price.