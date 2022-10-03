Vincentians charged with murder as police say Susan Hawkey was targeted

Two St Vincent nationals Xyaire Howard (22) and Chelsea Grant (27) have been charged with the murder of 71-year-old Susan Hawkey of northeast London. Both were expected to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 3 October.

UK police say the 71-year-old woman whose death is at the centre of a murder investigation was specifically targeted.

Susan Hawkey was found dead on Monday 26 September at a house in Aylesbury Street, Brent, after concerns for her safety were raised.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, the lead investigator, described the alleged murder as “particularly tragic”.

It appears that an elderly, vulnerable female was specifically targeted. I am appealing to members of the public who may have known or recognised Susan, to come forward with any information that may assist in building a picture of her life”.

Last Wednesday, Howard and Grant were also charged with theft of a bank card and fraud. The St Vincent Times understands that Grant is from Ottley Hall, while Howard is from Edinboro.