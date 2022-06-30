Yacht burglarised in Admiralty Bay, Bequia

Thieves boarded a yacht anchored in Admiralty Bay, Bequia, on the 22 of June and stole several items.

According to information obtained by St Vincent Times, the catamaran while anchored offshore in Admiralty Bay and while the captain/crew slept, thieves boarded the locked yacht and stole various items from the cockpit.

The items include – a horseshoe life ring, two pairs of Olukai flip-flops, one pair of Nike deck shoes, a hiking Camel pack and various other tools.

The incident was reported to Daffodil Yacht Services and the Bequia police. No one was injured during the burglary.

Yacht robbed of items worth $7-9k on St Vincent west coast