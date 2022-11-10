Yacht burglarized in Bequia as Minister cites drop in related crimes

On the same weekend that Minister of Tourism Carlos James said yacht-related crimes were down, a yacht anchored at Princess Margaret Beach was burglarized.

On Sunday, while speaking on the WEFM Issue at Hand Program, James said that there has been an increased level of security in the country with moves like the purchase of the vessel named Captain Hugh Mulzac.

A reliable source told the St. Vincent Times shows that computers and other electronics were stolen from the anchored vessel.

“While the crew was away for dinner from 1800 hours to 2000 hours, thieves boarded a monohull anchored off Princess Margaret Beach and broke in through the locked companionway. “A computer and electronics were stolen.” the source stated.

It is understood that a report was made to the police.

The tourism minister stated on Sunday that in terms of reported yacht break-ins, the numbers have dropped significantly.

“We have seen an increased level of security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since we purchased the Hugh Mulzac, which is now staying offshore; we have a lot more local patrols in the Grenadines and around the western coast of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, so we have really improved in security, marine security,” Minister James said.