Yacht Anchored in Chateaubelair Bay Robbed

CSSN reports a robbery that occurred aboard a yacht anchored in Chateaubelair Bay, St. Vincent, on the night of January 22nd.

The report indicates that the vessel arrived in the late afternoon and anchored in the bay. The owners secured themselves within their monohull and retired for the night.

At approximately 10 p.m., they were roused from their slumber by a thump or noise coming from the deck. The investigation was conducted, but the source could not be found.

The following morning, they found that all three pairs of sandals and shoes in the cockpit were missing.

They submitted a police report prior to their departure.

This marks the second incident within eight days on the Leeward coast.

On January 16th, there was an attempted robbery in Keartons Bay.

Yachtees reported that after exiting their taxi, a young boy, seemingly around 10 years old, approached them wielding a large butcher knife and demanded their bag.

The 2023 CSSN report indicates that cruisers are now more equipped to mitigate or avoid typical dinghy thefts; however, while violent incidents are rare, they demand careful consideration.

The report indicates that six countries were responsible for 54% of the total 103 reported incidents in 2023. St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), despite a decline compared to previous years, continues to hold the leading position with 10% of all reports.