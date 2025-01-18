Young Boy with Knife Targets Yachtees at Keartons Bay

According to CSSN, there was an attempted robbery at Yachtees in Keartons Bay, which is located on the west coast of St. Vincent.

The attempted robbery took place while the cruisers were returning to their yacht after visiting Customs and Immigration.

According to CSSN, after getting out of their taxi, a youngster who looked to be around 10 years old came up to the Yachtees with a big butcher knife and asked them for their bag.

“They hurried along to the beach, where a guy was waiting to help them with a mooring. CSSN stated that they were returned to their yacht without any additional problems.

According to the 2023 CSSN report, cruisers have become better prepared to limit or prevent common dinghy thefts, but violent actions, while not common, require more thoughtful attention.

According to the report, six countries accounted for 54% of the total 103 reported incidents in 2023. St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), although down year-to-year, remains in the top spot with 10% of all reports.