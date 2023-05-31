YATE mini exhibition & recruitment drive at Heritage Square this Friday

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning’s Human Development Service Delivery, in collaboration with the National Qualifications Department and the Ministry of Education, will hold a mini exhibition and recruitment drive for Youth and Adults Training for Employment (YATE) on Friday June 2nd 2023 at Heritage Square.

The Expo will allow graduates to display their work, emphasizing the value of technical and vocational training as a means of economic empowerment and inclusiveness. Graduates from past cohorts who have started their own enterprises will also be featured.

Participants for the future classes will be recruited. In addition, students from the current Cohort will demonstrate what they have learned during training.

The event is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will last until 3:30 p.m.

Source : API