Dr. Yeap Ban Har, a world-renowned mathematician, will share his knowledge with teachers in St. Vincent (SVG).

According to thinkmathematics.com, Dr. Yeap Ban Har is one of the world’s foremost authorities on professional development for Singapore mathematics instructors.

Ban Har will be the keynote speaker in a three-day mathematics workshop in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, beginning on October 9th and ending on October 11th, at the Kingstown Methodist Church Hall from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The first and second days of the workshop, titled “Mathematics: A Changed Mindset,” will be devoted to primary school math educators, while the third day will be devoted to secondary school math educators.

Attendance has been promoted for primary and secondary school mathematics educators, parents of primary and secondary pupils, mathematics tutors, and mathematics enthusiasts.

Ban Har, an excellent and motivating trainer, spent a decade at Singapore’s National Institute of Education, where he was involved in various financed research activities. Ban Har was a member of the team that reviewed Singapore’s math curriculum for the revised 2013 curriculum. He is currently the curriculum and professional development director at two Singapore schools.

Ban Har has written various pedagogical books and textbook series for the pre-school and primary levels, as well as serving as the series consultant for one secondary level. He was previously the Math—No Problem! Primary Maths Series consultant.