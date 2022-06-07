You “can’t lose with fishing” says Minister Gonsalves

Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves views the Fishing Industry as a win-win situation for all involved. Speaking in an interview at Fisherman’s Day, Gonsalves said the “Products of our oceans are in demand” and you can’t lose with fishing, the demand is far more than the supply”.

Gonsalves noted that in 2020, SVG landed 21 million pounds of fish, and fishing represents one of the largest growth areas, where money is being made and people can earn a livelihood and there are more players in the market for conch, fish, tuna and fish products.

Gonsalves also said that the investment of Rainforest Seafood, employing scores of Vincentians and buying fish from Fisherfolk nationwide, indicates that there is real demand.

The Finance Minister said this year’s Fisherman’s Day activities “highlight(ed) the potential of fish as a protein source in St Vincent and the Grenadines when foreign and imported proteins are costing more money”.

Gonsalves also used the opportunity to highlight the work done at the Calliaqua Fisheries Complex, where the facility was upgraded and the Jetty was repaired, he said slowly “Calliaqua is becoming the capital of fishing in St Vincent and the Grenadines”.