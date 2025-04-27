YARA’s 30th Anniversary Celebrated with Training & Awards

Y.A.R.A. CELEBRATES 30 WITH MARITIME SIMULATION, AWARDS CEREMONY

On Thursday, April 17, 2025, a group of eight volunteers, mainly radio operators, spent the Easter weekend engaged in a training session designed to sharpen the SAR (Search and Rescue) skills of Mayreau fisherfolk and TCMP rangers, as well as hosting an informal awards ceremony for the members of the recently rebranded Youlou Amateur Radio Association – YARA.

YARA’s founder and Director noted that the training aspect during our celebrations is indicative of the importance our group attaches to the safety of life at sea, and safety generally. “So while we celebrate a significant milestone on our journey, we are still focused on our main task, saving lives, which has kept us going for the last 30 years, … not 30 weeks or 30 months. Our volunteer members who are not currently required to pay a joining fee or monthly subscription give of their best, whenever required to do so, just as our motto states ‘Maximum Participation’ ” and maximum participation it was during the Easter weekend.”

The YARA team departed the Barefoot Charters dock just after midday on April 17 on board the catamaran “Inordinate”, captained by veteran captain ‘Jamo’, first stop being the Tobago Cays. With a fresh breeze and average 5 foot waves, the team arrived in the Tobago Cays just around 5PM, giving enough daylight time to set up portable radio equipment in preparation for a maritime simulation early the following day.

At about 9 AM on Friday, April 18 four fishermen and their teams along with the Tobago Cays Marine Park (TCMP) rangers held a pre-simulation briefing to ensure that all stakeholders were au fait with the sequence of events, after which the participants proceeded to the staging area of Petit Tabac, hence the code name for the exercise being ‘Operation Papa Tango’. Following the simulation which involved the rescue of one female and two males from the open sea by the Mayreau fishermen and the TCMP rangers patrol boat, there were two other support vessels providing back up support as well as observing the training activity from close range.

YARA’s Director Donald De Riggs –J88CD chaired the evaluation session with Leading Seaman John and Sgt. Owen Isaacs of the SVG Coast Guard, providing useful guidance to the fishermen, also sharing recent experiences while rescuing boats in distress and offered valuable advice which received the applause of those present. The following day, a three-person team from Grenada joined the Vincies for the awards ceremony and sea food only luncheon. The awards were in two categories, for members, and support volunteers like boat captains who are not necessarily amateur radio operators but who use and need to use VHF marine radios in their everyday operations. The fishermen recommended that similar training sessions be held at least every two years and annual if possible.

During the awards ceremony, Floyd Dowden J39JX who is also the Executive Manager Operations and Adminstration of the Grenada Co-op Bank applauded the consistent work of the RRL/YRM now YARA over the years, YARA members having responded to disasters in the region including Grenada, and Dominica among others. The Grenada Co-op bank has sponsored the anniversary T-shirts for YARA every five years starting with our 20th anniversary as well as for ‘Operation X’ between 2006 and 2010.

YARA wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to corporate citizens SOL Petroleum and Mobil lubricants who guaranteed private sector participation by providing fuel for all the boats taking part in the simulation exercise. According to Sol’s sales supervisor John R. Jacobs, ‘Sol is happy to be associated with maritime operations for the improvement of persons using the seas for both pleasure and work’. 200 gallons of diesel and gasoline was distributed among the five boats and one catamaran used for the field exercise.

Barefoot Charters made a catamaran available gratis for the entire weekend while BOSVG, NTRC, Ollies Screen Prints, and T-shirt sponsors the Grenada Co-op Bank all contributed to the immense success of the three day event. Special mention and gratitude is also extended to Leslie Edwards – J88LE who made the awards and captain “Jamo” who gave the ‘crew’ an informal course in seamanship. The SVG Coast Guard and TCMP management team also played pivotal roles to guarantee the positive outcome of the weekend activities. Gratitude is also expressed to the owners of Jaden Sun who provided a complimentary return fare for YARA’s director to attend a planning meeting with fishermen in Mayreau and Gem Star which transported the fuel to Mayreau free of freight charges .

Margaret Wildman J39KK and Molica Mulzac/Ward J88NMF presented the awards to those present while YARA’s Director reminded those present that despite the fact that the organization was in part celebratory mood, they were still on stand by for any maritime emergencies as it was a weekend replete with regattas and excursions. The return trip had three stops; Mayreau (over night), Canouan and Bequia (over night). The awards ceremony was conducted on Petit Rameau in the Tobago Cays. Ace chef from Mayreau Zannie Adams catered for the luncheon following the awards ceremony, who also received an award for service to YARA over the years. The Vincy team returned on Monday, April 21.

The joint team that attended the weekend outing included Margaret Wildman J39KK, Joy Flemming J39JF and (team leader J3) Floyd Dowden J39JX, Kavern Ferril J88NEI, Aleisha Browne J88NAB, Eban Olliver J88NGL, James Ollivierre J88NJT, Justin Da Silva J88DA, Keandre Moore, Terry Franklyn and (team leader J8) Donald De Riggs J88CD.