Youlou Arts Foundation to hold summer programme for young artists

The Youlou Arts Foundation is pleased to be offering “Growing Young SVG Artists” in 2022. The programme will take place from Monday, August 8 to Friday, August 19.

Growing Young SVG Artists runs Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This program is designed for children between the ages of 5 and 12. For over twenty years, Youlou Arts has organized an annual visual arts program for the children of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Sculpture, bookmaking, drawing, and painting are all art activities. Poems about the planet earth will also be taught to the children.

The Youlou Arts Foundation promotes and nurtures the arts in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Youlou Art Centre (457 4493) and Theo Saunders Shop (457 1914) have registration forms for parents who are interested in sending their children to the program.