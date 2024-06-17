Youlou Arts Foundation’s “Growing Young SVG Artists” Programme

The long July/August school holidays are fast approaching. During this school break it is important for children to have activities which are fun, engaging, and keep them occupied, curious and entertained.

The Youlou Arts Foundation has been focused on doing all of the above. They have consistently created fun, and educational art activities, through their annual art programme titled “Growing Young SVG Artists”.

This programme is the first project Youlou Arts Foundation initiated. For close to a quarter century the programme has been offered to the children of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Every year Youlou Arts has presented the amazing “Growing Young SVG Artists” programme . For the past several months the organization has been busy getting ready for the 2024 programme.

This year’s programme focuses on climate change. This is the third consecutive year the focus has been on climate change. Youlou Arts acknowledges the seriousness of the climate crisis.

The climate crisis is here and we must learn to live with the challenges. Children need to know the cause of the climate crisis and how it affects us.The aim is to help children develop a sense of responsibility and passion for the world around them and be prepared to face the challenges which will affect them for the rest of their lives.

This year we have created some fun, ambitious, and creative activities for the children.The two main activities are creating a mural in the Uptown Market building and planting mini forests in three locations where the programme is held. They will be planted in the Tourama Government School yard, Georgetown Government School and in Spring Village on land privately owned. Mini forests have been planted around the world in an attempt to heal the environment and now here in St. Vincent.

These mini forests are powerful, their trees absorb carbon dioxide and give clean air, they provide habitat for insects, and wildlife, absorb flood water and are known to have a cooling effect in warm weather.

The mural in the Uptown Market building in Kingstown will be created around the theme of celebrating the natural beauty of the island. In addition there will be a field trip to Goat Point to observe nature.

The children’s art programme will be held from Monday, July 22 through Wednesday, August 7. The programme is held each week day from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 12 noon. It is geared for children between the ages of 5 to 12. This year the plan is to offer the programme in Kingstown, at the Youlou Art Centre, Indian Bay, in Tourama, Georgetown, Buccament Bay, and Spring Village.

Parents in the Kingstown location, who are interested in sending their children to the programme can get registration forms from the Youlou Art Centre (457 4493) and the Theo Saunders Shop (457 1914) For all other locations, registration forms can be picked up from the principals of the following schools – Georgetown Government School , Tourama Government School, Buccament Bay Secondary School and Spring Village Methodist School.

For more information about the “Growing Young SVG Artists ” programme Contact: the Youlou Art Centre for more info. Tel: 784 457 4493/ WhatsApp: 784 497 7811 email : [email protected]