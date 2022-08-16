Young farmers getting technical support from Agriculture Ministry

On Monday 15th of August, Agricultural Officer, Mr Donawa Jackson and his technical support team, Alston Lynch and Patricia Swift visited two young farmers in District 5 East, Donall Simon and Randy Clark.

The lands on which the farming is taking place are located at Keliper, Francois and Montreal. The purposes of the farm visits were to:

• examine and provide technical support and advice on rotary tiller operations

• pests and diseases in eggplants and cabbages

• fertilizer types and application methods in eddoes and

• inter-cropping in dasheen and eddoes with cucumbers and cabbages.

The major pests and diseases identified were diamond back moths, aphids, white flies, black rot in cabbage and cabbage loopers.

It was also observed that some vegetables were planted too close and some plants experienced colour rots due to high moulding, which eventually wilted and died. It was also observed that fertilizers were applied too close to the base of some crops.

Based on what was discovered, a number of technical recommendations and advice were given to address problems of pests and diseases, fertilizer types and application timing and methods, spacing and inter-cropping.

These young farmers will be provided with the required training, support and advice on an ongoing basis to assess their concerns and progress.