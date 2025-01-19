Young Vincentians Complete Midpoint of Youth Yacht Charter Program

Youth Yachting Program Reaches Halfway Point

Seven young Vincentians have been working diligently, learning the ins and outs of the yacht charter industry as part of the SVG Sailing Association ‘Youth Yacht Charter Program’. This initiative, made possible by funding from the French Embassy to the Eastern Caribbean States, Barbados and the OECS, and delivered by Blue Life Academy, Bequia, aims to introduce young Vincentians to the various facets of this thriving industry. The ultimate goal is to prepare them for employment opportunities both locally and internationally.

So far, participants have gained knowledge in yacht preparation, including engine maintenance, rope work, sailing, skippering, marketing, sales, customer service, and even the fine art of creating towel animals, such as turtles.

Reaching the program’s midpoint, the students had the chance to put their newly acquired skills to the test during a Day Charter around Bequia. Guests enjoyed a scenic cruise, complete with drink service, before anchoring near The Limings for a delightful lunch on board. The students’ teamwork was evident, and their passion for sailing and guest hospitality was truly impressive.

Xavier Ollivierre, a student on the course said “I applied for the course due to my love of the ocean. I’m enjoying the course a lot, it is a really good experience, everybody who has an interest in the ocean life should definitely try this experience, you will love it. Even when things get complicated everyone helps.”

Thor Magnus, the head instructor for the program said, “We are very impressed with these young people, and how they have progressed through this program. We are honoured to be a part of this program together with Sailing Association and Justine, from the French Embassy in St Lucia”. Thor’s yachting business, Blue Life Yacht Charters, kindly loaned the yachts for use on the programme.

With graduation set for May, the program has been a remarkable success, and the association is considering running it annually to continue fostering local talent in the yachting industry.

For more information, or to connect with these future industry professionals, please contact the St Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association [email protected].