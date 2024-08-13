Youth Council Aims to Revolutionize National Development in SVG

Chairperson of Prime Minister’s Youth Council Advocates for Youth Involvement in Nation Building

The newly appointed Chairperson of the Prime Minister’s Youth Council Anson Latchman, said the council is committed to leading a new wave of youth engagement and participation in national development.

In a recent interview with the API, Latchman shared his enthusiasm for his role and emphasized the importance of youth involvement in shaping the future of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Latchman expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve his country in this capacity, noting, “It’s a pleasure to represent my country in this role. Many are chosen, but few survive the journey, and I’m honored to be here.”

The Youth Council, comprising 18 sectors, is focused on a holistic approach to nation-building, combining the wisdom of experienced leaders with the energy and innovation of youth. Latchman noted that this balance is critical, stating, “We have the guidance of ministers, permanent secretaries, and department heads, and we aim to merge that with the youthful energy we bring.”

Lachman also encouraged other young people to take advantage of opportunities to get involved in the Youth Council. “Go for it,” he urged. “We welcome everyone’s energy and contributions. The future is in good hands, and you are the future.”