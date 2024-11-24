Youth Minister Challenges Young Men to Acquire Skills

YOUNG MEN CALLED UPON TO GAIN A SKILL

Minister with responsibility for youth, Hon. Orando Brewster is challenging young men to become motivated and acquire a skill.

The Minister of Youth gave this challenge and he gave brief remarks at the Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) National Youth Symposium, held on Thursday November 21.

This symposium gave TVET students the opportunity to learn from stakeholders in the tourism and business sectors.

Highlighting the revamped YES program which allows participants to gain on the job training and a Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) certificate, Minister Brewster expressed his disappointment in the lack of participation of young men in these programmes.

He said there are many technical institutes which provide training in skills such as Plumbing, Carpentry and Electrical installation, skills which increases one’s employability.

Brewster, who is also the housing minister, said there is a growing demand for people who possess those particular skills, especially in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, and encouraged young men to join in rebuilding the nation.