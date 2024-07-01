Youth Sailors Shine in Thrilling Race Against Pro Skippers at SVGSA Event

Youth Sailors Triumph Over Tradewinds Yacht Skippers in Exciting Sailing Showdown

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association (SVGSA) hosted an exhilarating racing event that saw its talented youth sailing squad take on professional yacht skippers from Tradewinds Yacht Charters in the ILCA 6 class.

The competition, held at Blue Lagoon Marina, was a thrilling encounter that highlighted the skills of the island’s young sailors. Tradewinds Yacht Charters, known for their all-inclusive luxury catamaran charters, recently relocated their base of operations to Blue Lagoon Marina following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, which impacted their previous base in the Grenadines.

Sabrina Marks-Dasent, SVGSA Performance Manager, expressed her delight with the event, stating, “It was a wonderful experience for our youth racing squad to compete against professional yacht skippers. It not only tested their skills but also introduced them to the broader opportunities of pursuing a career in sailing.”

Johan Nel, Base Manager at Tradewinds, reflected on the day’s competition: “Our crew had a fantastic time. While they started a bit rusty, they managed to deliver some competitive performances. Tradewinds is a socially conscious organization, and we value the chance to build relationships with these young sailors. We hope to show them more about the charter industry and the career paths available, but we also look forward to reclaiming victory in the next challenge.”

The event was a resounding success, bringing together youth sailors and experienced professionals in a fun and competitive atmosphere, fostering both camaraderie and career inspiration within the sailing community.