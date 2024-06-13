Hinds: YouTuber’s videos used as evidence as 24 held for gang crimes

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds confirmed that 24 people were arrested for various offences, including some under the Anti-Gang Act, based on evidence from videos posted on social media by a YouTuber.

Hinds called TV6 to respond to a news segment where criminologist Randy Seepersad admonished authorities after he claimed nothing was done about videos posted by Canadian YouTuber Christopher “Chris Must List” Hughes of men brandishing guns and some admitting to being members of gangs.

One of those videos resulted in someone being charged with sedition, and other videos were analysed and used for its evidential value. Hinds also referred to an earlier report of seven people being arrested in the northeast.

Hinds confirmed that investigations around those videos continue, and the police are confident that they have provided tremendous evidential value.

Active pursuit of evidence from the videos is well under way, and matters are being chalked up on the court.

Newsday called ASP Richard Smith in relation to reports that the videos were at the center of investigations that resulted in the arrest of the 24 people.

Smith would neither confirm nor deny whether there was a connection between the arrests and the videos.