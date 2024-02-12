Tech Billionaire Yuri Milner’s ‘Multiverse’ Superyacht Spotted in SVG

The ‘Multiverse’ superyacht, owned by tech billionaire Yuri Milner, was sighted near Indian Bay, St. Vincent, on Monday, February 12th.

The Multiverse yacht was built for billionaire Graeme Hart ($9.4 billion), who later sold it to Yuri Milner. Milner, a former physicist and early Facebook investor worth is $6.8 billion. He acquired his fortune with investments in Twitter, Spotify, and Airbnb through his venture company DST Global.

He has made substantial investments in Chinese technology businesses such as Alibaba and smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi.

In October 2022, the affluent technology investor publicly declared on the social media platform Twitter that he and his family have successfully relinquished their Russian citizenship.

Milner, a 62-year-old millionaire originally from Russia and now an Israeli citizen, resides in the United States under a specialised visa.

The Multiverse yacht, specifically constructed for long expeditions, accommodates a total of 30 guests in 15 suites and has facilities for a maximum of 36 crew members on board.

The Multiverse yacht stands apart due to its owner’s residence, which is furnished with wrap-around forward-facing windows. Designed by H2 Yacht Design, this 381-foot explorer yacht showcases elegance and sophistication. The yacht features luxurious amenities including a wine bar, a sizable swimming pool, a movie room, a sauna and a generous gym.

The available upper deck area is spacious enough to accommodate many tenders, a helipad, and a diverse range of water recreational equipment. The immense luxury vessel is propelled by a pair of Caterpillar 3516C diesel engines. The motoryacht, valued at $275 million, attains a maximum velocity of 12 knots and maintains a steady pace of 10 knots when cruising.