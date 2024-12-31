Yvette Gittens Urges Govt to Revitalize Kingstown Police Station

Unsightly buildings in Kingstown and surrounding areas

Yvette Gittens, Early Childhood Practitioner and Literacy Specialist is asking the Government to step up in getting the Police Station in Kingstown and its headquarters on Bay Street, Old Montrose Training School and its Station look more of a clear eye than a sore eye to the public and the Police Officers and civilians for the New Year, 2025.

It is while I was doing my research of historical buildings in SVG, I was moved to write this article. The Police Station in Kingstown and its headquarters on Bay Street, Old Montrose Training School and its Station are in desperate need of repairs. We are asking for a face lift.

As a past employee of the organization, I have seen pigeons take up residence and seem to be living comfortable with their families, except for the Police Officers who put their lives in danger every day for the safety of our Vincentians. Some perform their duties with pride and dignity while others are leaving the Police force because they have become frustrated.

I hereby request, Mr. Prime Minister that you “act fast” to make the dwelling and working environment for these Police Officers, especially those Officers who sleep over night and on weekends to ensure our safety, be one of first class.

The civilians also have to work in those buildings as well. Missing windows, defaced walls that needs painting (to name a few) and fallen electrical/telephone wires hanging all over the place like Christmas decorations or lights that are there in the day but no lights show on them in the night. They are just unsightly and unnecessary decorations. It’s time that our Police Officers sons and daughters be treated with respect, dignity and pride in an institution that demands their time and energy. Thank you in advance.