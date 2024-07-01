Zada Stephens Crowned Miss SVG 2024

In St. Vincent, Zada Stephens, representing Miss KCCU, has emerged victorious in the Miss SVG Pageant 2024 and will be awarded a university scholarship worth XCD $80,000.

Stephens secured victories in Best Cultural Wear, Best Talent, and Best Interview.

Lisha Beache, representing Miss JCI St. Vincent, secured the position of first runner-up, while Felicia Hector, representing Miss Insta Cash, achieved second place.

US actress Khadeen Ellis co-hosted the show at Victoria Park on October 5.