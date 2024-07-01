Close Menu

    Miss SVG 2024: Zada Stephens triumphs with outstanding performances

    Zada Stephens Crowned Miss SVG 2024

    In St. Vincent, Zada Stephens, representing Miss KCCU, has emerged victorious in the Miss SVG Pageant 2024 and will be awarded a university scholarship worth XCD $80,000.

    Stephens secured victories in Best Cultural Wear, Best Talent, and Best Interview.

    Lisha Beache, representing Miss JCI St. Vincent, secured the position of first runner-up, while Felicia Hector, representing Miss Insta Cash, achieved second place.

    US actress Khadeen Ellis co-hosted the show at Victoria Park on October 5.

