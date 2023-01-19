Zahndra Roberts of Kingstown Prep. School wins grade 6 writing contest

Kingstown Preparatory School wins Grade 6 writing competition

The 2023 Ministry of Education/Hodder Grade Six Writing Competition was won by Zahndra Roberts of the Kingstown Preparatory School.

Ten (10) finalists participated in the finals at the Curriculum Development Unit on January 18th.

Kajj Murray of the Windsor Primary School placed second, followed by Crystal Webb of the Evesham Methodist School in third place.

The kids were awarded their trophies and awards, and the competition’s preliminary round’s top performers were also honored and granted rewards.