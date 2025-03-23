Zilpah Joyette Vyes for UWI Regional Guild President

Zilpah Joyette, a Vincentian studying at the UWI Global Campus, is vying for the Regional Guild President. The election will take place on the 26th of March.

Joyette said the Guild needs a leader who is willing to work for students, a leader who listens, takes action, and delivers real results.

Joyette brings a wealth of experience in student leadership, having served as Chairperson of the St. Vincent Chapter and as Vice President — Special Projects on the Regional Guild Council under then-President Olson Browne.

In these roles, she championed initiatives that empowered students, enhanced transparency, and ensured that student concerns were heard and addressed.

During the 2023/24 academic year, Joyette played a key role in advocating for open communication, pushing for town hall meetings and stronger student engagement platforms.

She firmly believes that more can be done to improve student advocacy and is ready to take the Guild to the next level.