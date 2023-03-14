Zuriel Oduwole, Global Envoy, Visits Guyana 7 years After Peace Initiative

Guyana Welcomes Global Envoy Zuriel Oduwole – 7 years After Peace Initiative

Seven years after lending her voice to a series of initiatives aimed at fostering peace between Venezuela and Guyana over the disputed Essequibo Oil territory, and her historic peace meeting first with President David Granger at the UN, Zuriel Oduwole has kept her promise, and visited Guyana to meet the biggest beneficiaries of the peace initiative – the women and girls of Guyana.

She was formally welcomed by First Lady Arya Ali, to talk about her initiatives for the development of children and girls in her country – a constituency that would have been adversely affected by any military conflict between Venezuela and Guyana. The UN has stated that women, young women and girls are always the most vulnerable and adversely affected, during civil unrests and armed conflicts anywhere in the world.

PREVIOUS GLOBAL PEACE INITIATIVES

Meeting first with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt, Zuriel was also a powerful voice in the processes that brought about Middle East peace during the multi-nation [Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE] 4-year Arab blockade of Qatar that ended peacefully in 2021, a year before the FIFA World Cup.

For all her development, peace, gender and social awareness initiatives and projects across the globe over the last 10 years, she was presented with the UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon exceptional leadership award in September 2022, in New York, by Secretary Ban Ki-Moon himself.