Early reports indicate that at least five people were shot and killed in Kingstown, St. Vincent’s capital, on Wednesday, July 19.

The shooting took place in the vicinity of the NAPA automotive building, some distance from the Cruise Ship Terminal.

Police are currently on the scene; we will update. The deaths bring the murder toll to 35 for 2023 so far.

On Tuesday, two people were killed. A 29-year-old laborer from Mesopotamia, Kingsley Shallow, and Kimron Roberts were discovered on the road above the Calliaqua Anglican Church with what appeared to be multiple gunshot injuries to their heads.

These killings bring the total for July to 12.