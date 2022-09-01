Air Canada to commence twice weekly service to St Vincent

St. Vincent and The Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) says Air Canada Rouge’s weekly direct flights to the island will return in November.

Air Canada will recommence a weekly non-stop scheduled service from Pearson International, Toronto to St. Vincent starting Friday, November 4th, 2022

The airline will also begin a twice-weekly service to SVG starting Tuesday, December 20th, 2022 using their Boeing 737 MAX 8.

Glen Beache, CEO of the SVGTA says Canada is a very important market for our destination and the new service will contribute to the overall growth of Canadian Visitation.

In terms of where to stay upon arrival, SVGTA says travellers have lots to choose from, depending on the type of trip they are craving.

For anyone planning on visiting the destination, the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has released updated COVID-19 protocols.

Fully vaccinated travellers must arrive with proof of vaccination. These travellers will not be retested during their stay, nor will they have to complete any mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

Unvaccinated travellers must arrive with a negative result of a COVID-19 -PCR test done no more than 72 hours prior to arrival, or a negative SARS CoV-2 antigen test done 24 hours before arrival and will not need to quarantine. They may be retested on arrival.