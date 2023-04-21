Antigua records zero homicides for the first quarter of 2023

No homicides record in Antigua for the first quarter of 2023

In terms of homicides, Antigua and Barbuda has began the year 2023 on a high note.

It should be mentioned that the country reported zero homicides in the first quarter of the year for the first time in at least three years.

Between 2019 and 2021, at least one homicide was reported by the second month of the year.

Also worth noting is that there will be 50% fewer murders in 2022 than in 2021.

In Antigua, which has a population of roughly 100,000 people, 16 murders occurred in 2021.

In 2022, there were only eight murders, but in two cases, two people were murdered at the same time, bringing the total number of people killed to ten.

Source : Loop News