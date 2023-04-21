St Vincent PM among 20 leaders to discuss US-Venezuela tensions

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley will be among 20 leaders invited by Colombia to debate the current tensions between the United States and Venezuela.

Gonsalves stated that he and his Barbadian colleague, Mia Mottley, will attend the meeting next Tuesday in Bogota, which will be led by President Gustavo Petro.

“In Venezuela, I had the opportunity to discuss a meeting to which St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been invited in Columbia on Tuesday, under the leadership of Colombia’s president.”

“Twenty countries have been invited, including two from CARICOM, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados, to see if we can set the framework for the political process internally and in terms of the relationship between Venezuela and the United States, sanctions and the like,” said Gonsalves, who met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during an official visit to Caracas earlier this week.

He stated that the purpose of the negotiations in Colombia is to “see what can be reasonably done to smooth out any challenges or antagonistic contradictions in the political process, both internal and external.”

Gonsalves stated that neither the government of Nicolás Maduro nor Venezuela’s opposition parties were invited to the Colombia discussions, stating, “this is just governments.”

I’m presuming this is one of these discussions because I know that the United States and countries from around the world have been invited.

Source : CMC