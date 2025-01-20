American Airlines Flight Incident Leads to Closure of AIA

- American Airlines Loud Explosion After Landing Argyle Airport SVG
- AA Flight 909 Landing Gear Damage AIA, St Vincent
After American Airlines flight 909 from Miami blew a tyre on the northern end of the runway shortly after landing on Monday afternoon, St Vincent’s Argyle Airport has been closed.
On Monday night, the airport announced that they will provide more information as soon as operations were back up and running.
James Bacchus, who is a frequent observer of planes, stated that the aircraft came to a sudden stop shortly after it landed. “I heard a loud bang shortly after landing, when the plane was passing the terminal building. Then I saw smoke coming from the landing gear area.”
The firefighters quickly responded to the plane, which allowed the passengers to be evacuated. There have been no recorded cases of injury among passengers at this time.
A Boeing 737 MAX 8, which is a twin-jet configuration, was the aircraft used for the voyage.
This is the second time that American Airlines has had an incident at Argyle International Airport in St. Vincent. On June 5, 2021, the airline’s Boeing 737 Max 8 was unable to take off due to an incident involving a “bird strike.”
Boeing has been facing a number of problems, including safety issues, production issues, and supply chain problems.
737 Max crashes
Two 737 Max crashes killed 346 people. Boeing pleaded guilty to deceiving the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) during the certification process for the plane.
Door plug issues
A door plug blew out on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max flight, causing a teenager’s shirt to be torn off. Boeing has since added a protocol to ensure door plugs are reinstalled properly and inspected before delivery.
Landing gear issuesA Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 flight returned to the airport after a landing gear issue was detected shortly after takeoff.