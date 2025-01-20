American Airlines Flight Incident Leads to Closure of AIA

American Airlines Loud Explosion After Landing Argyle Airport SVG

AA Flight 909 Landing Gear Damage AIA, St Vincent

After American Airlines flight 909 from Miami blew a tyre on the northern end of the runway shortly after landing on Monday afternoon, St Vincent’s Argyle Airport has been closed.

On Monday night, the airport announced that they will provide more information as soon as operations were back up and running.

James Bacchus, who is a frequent observer of planes, stated that the aircraft came to a sudden stop shortly after it landed. “I heard a loud bang shortly after landing, when the plane was passing the terminal building. Then I saw smoke coming from the landing gear area.”

The firefighters quickly responded to the plane, which allowed the passengers to be evacuated. There have been no recorded cases of injury among passengers at this time.

A Boeing 737 MAX 8, which is a twin-jet configuration, was the aircraft used for the voyage.

This is the second time that American Airlines has had an incident at Argyle International Airport in St. Vincent. On June 5, 2021, the airline’s Boeing 737 Max 8 was unable to take off due to an incident involving a “bird strike.”

Boeing has been facing a number of problems, including safety issues, production issues, and supply chain problems.