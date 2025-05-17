Plumrose Dispute Ends in Fatal Chopping

Police have arrested and charged DeAndre McDonald, a 26-year-old Barber of Glen, with the offence of Murder, contrary to Section 159 of Chapter 171 of the Criminal Code of the Revised Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines 2009.

The charge arises from an incident that occurred about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Glen, where Ronaldo Adams, a 21-year-old resident of the same community, sustained multiple chop wounds about his body following an altercation in the vicinity of a barbershop. He was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital by individuals at the scene, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police responded promptly and secured the scene. The Crime Scene Unit (CSU) processed the area and collected several items of evidential value. The accused was initially taken into custody following the incident and was assisting the police with their investigation before being formally charged.

McDonald is expected to be arraigned at the Serious Offences Court on Monday, May 19, 2025. Due to the indictable nature of the offence, he will not be required to enter a plea at this stage. The matter will proceed to a preliminary inquiry before being forwarded to the High Court for trial.

The investigation remains active.

Persons with information that may assist the police in this or other investigations are encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or any police station or officer you trust.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.