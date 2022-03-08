SVG: New completion date for Black Sands Resorts

Owners of the delayed Black Sands Resorts is expected to give an update on the project by 19 March.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, during a call to WEFM’s Issues at Hand program on Sunday, said, Chairman of Pace Development St. Vincent Inc Joseph L. Romano is set to arrive in St. Vincent on 19 March to outline the new timeline for completing Black Sands Resorts at Peter’s Hope.

“On the 19th, Mr Romano and his group from PACE are coming in; they’re going to be around a week/two weeks. They’re bringing in a number of the other persons, and they are going to outline to us their detailed plan in going forward,” Gonsalves said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that while he understands that unforeseen circumstances hindered the progress of the resorts, he feels more could have been done.

Gonsalves stated that while he had seen some progress in a document sent to him by PACE, he expressed that it was unsatisfactory.

Canadian investors, PACE Developments, which broke ground on the project in 2017, are yet to complete any part of the resorts five years after they promised a 24 -30 months construction period.

In September of 2017, Joseph L. Romano, Chairman, Pace Development St. Vincent Inc, said;

“The development of this hotel reinforces our commitment to adding resorts to Pace Development’s building portfolio and to expand our presence in the Caribbean further.

On 8 October 2020, then Minister of Tourism Cecil Mckee stated that there was no precise date for completion.

“The exterior plastering has been completed, and the workers are now on the inside of the villas completing the plastering, after which the windows will be put in place, and the doors hung.

They are also doing some exterior work, relative to the driveways and the roads and some retaining walls”.

In February of 2021, Pace Developments St. Vincent Inc, in a press release, denied allegations made by the then (News784) that they had received some $300 million of European investors money, which, according to information, was destined for the project but was never used.

“Pace Developments St. Vincent Inc. is aware of allegations made on a recent social media blog regarding a Black Sands project and receiving 300 Million of investors’ monies. We vehemently deny these allegations, as they are false.

We wish to make it patently clear that Pace Developments St. Vincent Inc. has never been contacted by any authorities, investigators, accounting or legal firms concerning these allegations. Pace Developments St. Vincent Inc. will vigorously defend its reputation against these baseless falsehoods”.

The project consists of three phases, which involves ten villas, each with five rooms. Phases two and three will see the construction of a hotel block comprising an additional 350 rooms. It is financed 100% by PACE Development SVG Inc.