Boxing Day Killing in Paul’s Avenue, St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG)

Police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) are now investigating the island’s second murder in less than 48 hours and the island’s 42nd homicide for 2022.

The St. Vincent Times understands that a shooting in the Paul’s Avenue community has left one man dead.

The shooting, according to sources, took place some time around 7.30 p.m and left Mikhail Charles dead.

It is understood that the deceased was not a resident of the area and would have been visiting someone there.

Oswald Brereton, a resident of Belair, was the victim of the island’s 41st homicide, which police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are currently looking into.

Corrections will be made to this article.