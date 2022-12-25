Christmas Day murder in St Vincent takes homicide total to 41

Christmas Day Killing In St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) leaves Belair Resident Dead

Oswald Brereton, a resident of Belair, was the victim of the island’s 41st homicide, which police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are currently looking into.

The St. Vincent Times has learned that Brereton, 30, was discovered dead on Christmas morning just after 12 a.m.

Officers discovered the 30-year-old man lifeless on his porch after responding to reports of a shooting in the neighborhood.

Police say they are still investigating the potential cause of his death because he was discovered with apparent chop and gunshot wounds.

Updates will be made to this article.